McMillan Farms has reopened for the fall season

A-maze-ing fall family fun

Sarita Patel

Autumn is officially here! With the change in leaves, dip in the temperature and warm fall drinks, all you are missing is a day at the farm. McMillan Farms is reopening Saturday for their season, with of course, COVID-19 protocols put in place. 

“We had to limit the amount of people of people coming to the farm so we’re encouraging people to go to the website … to buy tickets,” explains Ron McMillan, owner of McMillan Farms. 

“People buy a time slot to come out to the farm and that we end up with people kind of spread out through a day instead of all bunching up and coming at 1 o’clock in the afternoon on a Saturday.”

The gourd slingshot is still a go, as is the corn maze, which has been modified the pandemic.

“We made the paths a little bit wider so less chance to bump into people. Sometimes you can do dead-ends in mazes but what that creates people going to that dead-end coming back and maybe bumping into people so again we got rid of those and made loops instead keep people moving around.” 

They’ve also adapted their other activities such as the hayride, which will have fewer riders to comply with regulations.

McMillan’s family grew up in Kelowna and remembers a time where the city had the Flintstones theme park and waterpark for families to enjoy. After a short stint in Vancouver, he noticed a real void in family activities following a moved back to the Valley. 

“Seen a lot of these things, pumpkin patches in the Lower Mainland, we thought that’s a great family activity to do here,” he says. “It’s a good way for people to get out and connect with the farm because we obviously became more of an urbanized society, people lose that connection with society."

His favourite part of fall is all the colours, not only from the leaves, but within the farm's harvest. 

“The unique pumpkins,” laughs McMillan. “My wife keeps going through in the Springtime the catalogues saying, “oh, this one’s new - we’ve got to try that one.”

“We just hope that it kind of brings people out, they learn a little bit about the farm and get some fresh air and do a nice safe activity."

McMillan Farms is open 7 days a week starting Sept. 26 until Halloween, including Thanksgiving - for times and tickets, check out their website

