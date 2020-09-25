RCMP remind people about gift card scams as we approach holidays

Photo: Flickr: f l a m i n g o

As we move towards Thanksgiving and the holiday season, RCMP are warning the public about gift card scams.

"You may think of a gift card as a perfect and convenient way send a present to a loved one, but more and more criminals view it as a perfect medium to steal your money," states RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy in a news release.

Scammers continue to evolve with the times sometimes masquerading as police officers, Canada Revenue agents, tech-support personnel, or even stranded grandchildren.

The holiday gift card scam involves an attempt to manipulate victims into buying gift cards and transferring the code numbers or PINs to them.

Gift cards are popular with scammers because they are anonymous and very difficult if not impossible to trace.

The cards are easily converted to cash, merchandise or even cryptocurrency.

According to Cpl. Noseworthy, one of the most common gift card frauds looks like this: a caller will contact you with some sort of emergency (you owe money, there’s an arrest warrant, your grandchild is in trouble). They tell you to go to a store, or a string of stores and buy a popular gift card such as iTunes, Google Play, or Amazon. You are then instructed to call them back and give them the card number and PIN on the back of the card."

However, as soon as you've done that, they have immediate access the money you loaded onto the card and the scammer and your money are gone - without a trace.

"Gift cards are for gifts, NOT payments," says Cpl. Noseworthy, anyone who is trying to demand payment via gift card is a scammer."