163139
163201
Kelowna  

Kelowna's Pride Week is being celebrated little different this year

Pride through the pandemic

- | Story: 311591

As with most events in 2020, Pride Week in Kelowna looks a little different this year. But that doesn't mean it's not being celebrated.

Thursday night, a handful of colourfully decorated vehicles made their way through downtown Kelowna's streets, honking their horns and celebrating the LGBT2Q+ community in Kelowna.

“It's a lot around visibility, because especially with COVID, there's not a lot going on and there's a lot of people in the LGBT community who aren't in safe places where they're living,” said Dustyn Baulkham, general manager of the Kelowna Pride Society.

“We're trying to create some safe spaces for people to distantly gather and still partake in pride.”

Thursday's vehicle parade was one of three planned socially distanced pride parades this week, to replace the annual Kelowna Pride Parade that has attracted thousands of participants in the past. The bike parade was held Tuesday, but the planned “water parade” was cancelled Wednesday, due to high winds on Okanagan Lake.

Baulkham says they've seen growing numbers at Kelowna Pride Week year over year, with 2019's parade breaking attendance records, and the community is becoming more accepting.

“More and more people are seeing that we're human just like anyone else,” he said. “Once you take off the skin we're all basically the exact same thing on the inside so we're trying to display that, but trying to create a sense of community and showcase LGBT talent at all of our events.”

The socially distance Pride Week isn't over yet. Friday and Saturday, Kelowna's Next Week Drag Superstar will be crowned at Summerhill Winery. The events will be streamed online and more information can be found here.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163068
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


162936


Real Estate
4260752
#217 2440 Old Okanagan Highway
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$498,888
more details
161973


162845


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

George
George Kelowna SPCA >


153561


162435


Prince’s epic 1987 New Year’s concert to stream online

Music
Prince’s homeless benefit which rang in 1988 is set to stream for fans on Thursday. The New Year’s gig, which served...
Look Twice
Galleries
These photos will have you taking a second glance.
Look Twice (2)
Galleries
Jump rope tricks
Must Watch
Impressive!
Gigi Hadid ‘so in love’ with newborn daughter
Showbiz
New mom Gigi Hadid is “so in love” with her newborn...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160774
161910