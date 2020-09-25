163255
Grenfell Road haunted house turns into haunted parade to comply with COVID-19 restrictions

One of Kelowna’s most popular haunted houses is no more thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers have found a new way to still celebrate the holiday by sending decorated Halloween vehicles into neighbourhoods throughout the city.

Community liaison of the group Clarence Johnson says although the house has been very successful in previous years, it just wasn't possible this year due to social distancing requirements. 

"We decided to do the haunted parade because we couldn’t do the haunted house, obviously. 5,000 people just makes it too difficult to control crowds going through, so therefore we thought about it and one of our people that helps out with the haunted house came up with the parade idea and because people were doing the birthday parades, that’s why we decided let’s take the haunted house and put it on the road."

His best friend Paul Coxe was the one who started the haunted house, and is now the lead organizer on the new neighbourhood drive-by initiative.

Johnson says the vehicles won't be stopping, with the exception of setting props up as they enter the neighbourhood, and vehicles will also be "securely identified" for security purposes.

"We’re aiming around 20 vehicles to be decorated up, some small trailers will also be decorated up.

"We want to make sure that the people that are involved we know, for the most part … all the vehicles will have a poster in their vehicle saying they are official vehicles, just in case there’s people decide to decorate their vehicle and think they can join in. They wouldn’t be able to."

In 2019, the group raised $15,000 worth of cash and food items for the Food Bank. It’s been their charity of choice for the past four years, but now they’re changing it up with a new focus on Mamas for Mamas. 

"They’re totally on board with us," says Johnson, following discussions with the charity group. 

"They’re actually going to put a vehicle in the parade with us so they’re going to be out and about with us, but they accept cash donations, baby items, lightly used clothing, food - whatever you would normally donate."

He says because of the COVID-19 pandemic, donations have been down this year, and the group is really looking forward to doing their part to boost those once again.

Johnson even plans to dress up his own van as part of the haunted parade, turning both the inside and outside into what he deems a "ghost vehicle" 

The Haunted Parades will take place on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31 on the following schedule: 

  • Friday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Kettle Valley and Lower Mission
  • Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Central Kelowna
  • Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Glenmore
  • Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Rutland

Stay updated with Castanet for more details on exactly which routes the parades will take, as maps will be distributed closer to the time. 

