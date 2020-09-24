163139
Kelowna  

RCMP swarm Bernard Avenue to make arrest

Police swarm Bernard Ave.

The Kelowna RCMP swarmed Kelowna's Bernard Avenue Thursday afternoon to make an arrest.

Officers were seen with weapons drawn at roughly 4:45 p.m. near the Mill Street intersection. 

At least one person was arrested and was having his Charter rights read to him by police on the sidewalk. Witnesses said the suspect was in a vehicle prior to his arrest.

The police operation involved tactical, plainclothes and uniformed officers. 

Police were observed bagging and marking for evidence a gun or replica firearm.

By 5:20 p.m., the majority of the officers left the scene.

RCMP at the scene were unable to comment. Castanet will request more information.

