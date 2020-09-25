Several property owners east of KGH may soon be able to add density to their properties

Photo: Google Maps

The City of Kelowna hopes to make it easier for several property owners east of Kelowna General Hospital to add onto their properties.

The planning department has brought forward an initiative which would change the zoning for 70 properties from its current RU6 two dwelling housing zone to the RU7 infill housing zone.

This builds on a 2017 city initiative which saw 800 properties reclassified to the new RU7 zone to give property owners more flexibility to add density in specific areas.

The 70 homes are located on Burnett, Aberdeen and Woodlawn streets, situated between Richter and Ethel streets.

The neighbourhood was intended to be included in the initial zoning change, but it was delayed until completion of the hospital area plan.

"We had already intended to further study the program and expand it where we saw opportunities, so we've done some review and tweaking of the program, and this is just a follow up to that," said planning manager Ryan Smith.

"After additional review, we think there's some opportunity to roll it out."

Smith says property owners will have more redevelopment potential without having to go through a rezoning process.

The current zone allows for two units within a single property, be it a duplex, legal secondary suite or carriage home.

Smith says the new infill zone would double that to four, meaning a property owner could construct a four plex, or side-by-side duplex if the property is big enough.

They could add side-by-side carriage homes, or a secondary suite in the basement as well as a carriage home in the back.

The idea, says Smith, is for a marginal increase in density within the area.

The application was made a week ago, and will likely take a few months before it reaches city council.