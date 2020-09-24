BC Tree Fruits is selling its downtown office building

Photo: Wayne Moore

An extensive internal review of corporate assets has prompted the BC Tree Fruits Co-operative to determine it no longer needs its long-serving downtown building.

According to company CEO Warren Sarafinchan, the 74-year-old building will be listed "imminently."

"The co-operative is in the process of changing the way our business is operating," Sarafinchan told Castanet News.

"As part of the review we have done, we have strategically looked at our assets, and determined which ones are core to the business going forward, and which ones are no longer required."

While it was a tough decision to move out of the downtown offices, Sarafinchan says it is a necessary one for the business.

Staff at the downtown office will eventually relocate to one of two other facilities, the Winfield packinghouse or another office within one of the co-operative's storage facilities.

"We have more than enough space between those facilities to run our business," he says.

A price tag has not yet been determined for the .275 acre property, however, BC Assessment pegged the 2020 value at $2.727 million, $2.088 of which was land value.

Although the Water Street property is not officially on the market, Sarafinchan says that hasn't stopped prospective buyers from inquiring.

"I have been shocked, and frankly overwhelmed by the interest we have had in the building, even before it was listed.

"The phone has been ringing for quite some time."

He wouldn't say whether a majority of those calls were from developers, indicating only that there has been interest from a wide range of stakeholders.

The property is currently zoned C7 Commercial, however, the future land use designation for the property is mixed use, residential-commercial.

The city's downtown plan allows for building height of up to 19 storeys on the property.

This is one of two properties BC Tree Fruits is putting up for sale, the other being the packinghouse in Osoyoos, which was closed down two years ago.