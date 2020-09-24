Wig-wearing thief steals elderly woman's purse in Walmart

Photo: RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is appealing to the public for help identifying an alleged purse thief.

Police received a report on Sept. 17 of an elderly woman’s purse being stolen at the Banks Road Walmart.

“Video surveillance shows the woman turn her back from her cart and a woman wearing a blonde wig, black shirt, short skirt and black knee high socks taking the bag,” according to Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers.

The alleged thief then left the area, stopping in the baby aisle to dig through the purse, stealing money and bank cards. The rest of the purse was dumped on a shelf.

Surveillance footage shows the blonde female suspect leave the store, remove a wig, and change into different clothes in the store’s loading area.

If you have information on the identity of this woman, contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppers.net.