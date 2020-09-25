163069
Kelowna's airport spared from NavCanada cuts

YLW spared from cuts

Nav Canada, the privately-run not-for-profit corporation that owns and operates Canada's civil air navigation system has announced nationwide layoffs.

"Nav Canada made the difficult decision to eliminate permanent jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant negative impact on global air traffic and on the aviation industry," the organization said in a statement.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had 5,100 employees nationwide. This latest move will reduce its workforce by 14 per cent or 720 jobs.

Kelowna International Airport manager Sam Samaddar tells Castanet, "we're fortunate, based on the announcement, it won't affect our operations here in Kelowna."

“The aviation industry is contracting and faces profound changes. We continue to monitor the impact of the pandemic and will continue to take steps as they are necessary to align service with traffic levels while maintaining the integrity of the air navigation system,” said Neil Wilson, President and CEO of Nav Canada.

Samaddar says he believes until travel measures around COVID-19 change, the industry will be facing more challenges.

Despite this latest blow to the airline industry, Samaddar is trying to stay optimistic about the future.

"We've seen a steady climb. In April we had lost 95 per cent of our air traffic. We're currently at about 72 per cent coming through July and August. It's good to see."  

Starting in October, Swoop will be adding direct flights from Toronto to Kelowna and Samaddar is hopeful that Canadians who didn't travel this summer may do a winter holiday.

"That's the opportunity we've been pursuing with our ski hills we are working to attract Canadians to come to the Okanagan."

