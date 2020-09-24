163255
Kelowna  

Wind gusts hit 80 km/h last night, more coming this weekend

Wind gusts hit 80 km/h

The storm left almost as quickly as it arrived. 

Environment Canada says wind gusts during Wednesday night's storm were in the 50 to 80 km/h range between 10 p.m. and midnight. Between 10 and 15 millimetres of rain fell during that time in the Central Okanagan along with some sporadic lightning. 

A "very large full-pressure system" is over the northeastern Pacific Ocean, resulting in "troughs" passing through B.C., something that should result in more brief but vigorous pulses of rain over the weekend, according to meteorologist Carmen Hartt.

“We’ve got another one coming through tomorrow, on Friday, it does look like winds are going to be picking up in the morning and a few showers with that,” she adds.

“Then it does look like Sunday a similar thing, but a bit of a break in between on Saturday.”

Hartt says with the strong winds and rain throughout tomorrow’s forecast there is a risk of thunderstorms.

But the good news for the longterm forecast, the sun will be back to start the workweek. 

“We got into this sort of wet pattern right at the start of Fall … so it was like ‘oh no, is this what we should expect for Fall?’" Hartt said.

"No, this was just the beginning of the Fall - it does look like next week Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday we’re going to get into another sunny stretch of above-normal temperatures - it’s not a permanent change.”

Wednesday's storm resulting in brief power outages for thousands of customers in the Kelowna area.

