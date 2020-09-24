Couple forced to give up urban chickens after neighbour dispute

A Kelowna man and his wife are lamenting the loss of their four laying chickens.

Kalyn Killins says they were forced to pack up their chickens Tuesday night after they say a neighbour called bylaw services.

"I had to give up my chickens due to a bylaw infraction that included a messy yard. They're practically pets." Killins tells Castanet.

Killins says he owns his property in the Upper Bench area of Rutland near several orchards. He says his lot is one-third of an acre and his property is zoned as agricultural. He and his wife decided to get the chickens in the spring just as COVID-19 was spreading.

"I was worried about food security and I also thought it would be nice to have fresh eggs."

The hens started laying eggs about two months ago, "it's been really nice getting the fresh eggs and my wife and I were really enjoying them. Now that's been taken from us," says Killins.

The City of Kelowna's bylaw on chickens requires a lot to be at least a half-acre before they are permitted, so Killins was told to get rid of his chickens or face a fine.

"It upsets me because they were more than something that gave us eggs, they were my pets. I treated them as pets. I let them out in the yard with full supervision. They followed me everywhere."

Killins went so far as to name the chickens and he says they had their own personalities. "Dorothy, Eggy, Gerdie and Fuzzy. Dorothy was the bossy one, Eggy loved being held, Gerdie always freaked out out if she couldn't find the others and Fuzzy, she was a little special. I truly miss them, and it's not going to be the same coming home from work."

Killins is still hopeful that something can be worked out and he can bring his chickens home to roost.

"It's not like I had 20 chickens or a rooster. I had 4 hens."

Dan Maya, City of Kelowna senior bylaw officer, says city council will need to amends its urban chicken bylaws if Killins wants to keep his chickens.

"The problem with a third-of-an-acre lots, is that now you're getting closer to your neighbours with the pen or coop," Maya says. Right now in Kelowna, a chicken coop can't be within 50 feet of the property line.

Maya says the city has considered modifying its urban chicken bylaw in the past, but did not move forward with changes due to issues in other communities such as "complaints, problems, smells, noise, animal wellbeing. I get the draw, fresh eggs are nice, but at the same time, you can't go on holidays," Maya said.

Maya says City of Kelowna Bylaw officers receive 16,000 calls per year and there are only 12 officers, "it's not like we're out there looking over people's fences. It's a neighbour issue."