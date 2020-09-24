163069
Kelowna  

RCMP seize guns, drugs from downtown Kelowna home

The Kelowna RCMP seized a stash of guns and drugs from a residence in downtown Kelowna on Wednesday.

The Community Safety Unit (CSU) and the RCMP Police Dog Services executed a search warrant at a property on the 1000-block of Lawson Avenue. 

The warrant was related to an investigation into drug trafficking. 

"During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs from inside the residence," states Const. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. 

"Our officers seized a variety of weapons including firearms, imitation firearms and prohibited weapons."

Two men aged 44 and 34 were arrested and remain in custody. Both are residents of Kelowna.

If you suspect criminal activity in your neighbourhood, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.net or at 1-800-222-8477.

