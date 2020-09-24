163069
Kelowna  

City of Kelowna is replacing 16 'struggling' trees with new ones

New trees for Stuart Park

- | Story: 311506

It seems more than a dozen ornamental plum trees are having a tough time at Stuart Park.

Beginning today, the city will begin the process of removing 16 of those trees and replacing them with eastern redbuds.

“The existing trees have been really struggling in this location so we’re looking forward to having new trees that offer more benefits to Stuart Park in their place," said urban forestry technician Tara Bergeson.

The city will also improve soil conditions and irrigation to "encourage better tree growth."

While work is underway, the sidewalk on the south side of Stuart Park will be closed.

Work is expected to conclude by mid-October.

Park users are asked to obey all posted signs to allow the new trees and grass to establish themselves.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

158899
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


162936


Real Estate
4262305
2-6771 Hwy 97 S
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$214,900
more details
163068


162787


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Blackjack
Blackjack Kelowna SPCA >


162935


160972


Look Twice

Galleries
These photos will have you taking a second glance.
Look Twice (2)
Galleries
Jump rope tricks
Must Watch
Impressive!
Gigi Hadid ‘so in love’ with newborn daughter
Showbiz
New mom Gigi Hadid is “so in love” with her newborn...
Two drums and a cymbol fall off a cliff
Must Watch


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160738
161910