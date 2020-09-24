City of Kelowna is replacing 16 'struggling' trees with new ones

Photo: Wayne Moore

It seems more than a dozen ornamental plum trees are having a tough time at Stuart Park.

Beginning today, the city will begin the process of removing 16 of those trees and replacing them with eastern redbuds.

“The existing trees have been really struggling in this location so we’re looking forward to having new trees that offer more benefits to Stuart Park in their place," said urban forestry technician Tara Bergeson.

The city will also improve soil conditions and irrigation to "encourage better tree growth."

While work is underway, the sidewalk on the south side of Stuart Park will be closed.

Work is expected to conclude by mid-October.

Park users are asked to obey all posted signs to allow the new trees and grass to establish themselves.