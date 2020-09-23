Cement pump truck hits power line, sparks fire at construction site

Photo: Tim Ungaro

UPDATE 1:10 p.m.

The fire has now been extinguished.

Fire crews and FortisBC are both on scene after a cement pump truck made contact with overhead power lines. The truck was not being driven at the time. The incident has caused a local power outage impacting roughly 125 homes.

One of the workers involved in the incident is being treated in an ambulance. His condition is unknown.

WorkSafeBC has been called to investigate. No additional details were immediately available.

ORIGINAL 12:55 p.m.

Fire crews are heading to the scene of a construction fire in Kelowna.

The fire broke out early Wednesday afternoon where an apartment building is under construction at the corner of Gordon Drive and Clement Avenue.

Black smoke can be seen billowing from the back of the site.

According to witnesses, the fire is in a concrete pumper truck which apparently touched an electrical wire.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene.

We'll have more details when they become available.