Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 8 homes in Lake Country

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan has broken ground on a new project in Lake Country.

The development, five years in the making, will feature a total of 18 homes between Lake Country and Lumby.

The first phase of the project in Lake Country will include eight homes — two triplexes and a duplex that are three-bed, two-bath and 1,400 square feet.

“This is a great day for Habitat Okanagan and the Lake Country community,” said Habitat Okanagan CEO Andrea Manifold, adding the group has had to push through “unprecedented challenges” due to COVID-19.

The cost of construction for the homes is $2.9M and Manifold says they hope the community will continue to support them through ReStores or donations. Help of all kinds is also being accepted from contractors who want to contribute to the actual construction.

Some families have already been approved to move into the homes in Lake Country once they are complete, but more are needed. Applications can be found online.

More to come...