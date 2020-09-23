162114
Kelowna  

Greens put out a plea for candidates in the Central Okanagan

Greens look for candidates

Calling all Greens!

The Green Party riding association of Greater Kelowna has out out the call for candidates to run in the three Kelowna-area ridings in the Oct. 24 provincial election.

According to their website, the Green Party have just two confirmed candidates for the upcoming election, both on Vancouver Island.

The greater Kelowna association includes the ridings of Kelowna-Lake Country, Kelowna-Mission and Kelowna West.

To date, only the BC Liberals have announced candidates for those ridings, including incumbents Norm Letnick and Ben Stewart.

“This is an exciting opportunity for individuals who are passionate about doing politics differently to step forward,” says Tom Warshawski, Chairman of the greater Kelowna riding association.

“Our skies have finally cleared but the solutions the B.C. Greens offer to be a climate leader with a strong and innovative economy that empowers and lifts everyone up is as urgent as ever.”

Despite the tight timelines, Warshawski says it's important to open up candidate recruitment as part of the party's commitment to diversity, inclusivity and accessibility..

Premier John Horgan called the snap-election Monday, despite having a year left on his four-year mandate.

It was a decision that didn't sit well with newly minted Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau.

“There is no legitimate justification for this election," she said.

"The premier has a stable government. I met with him on Friday and made it clear that we were willing to continue to work together in the best interest of British Columbians. This election call is blatantly about the NDP seeing an opportunity - even in the midst of a pandemic - to put their own self-interest ahead of yours.”

The deadline is noon Saturday.

Applications should be sent to [email protected]

