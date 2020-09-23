Early morning break-in at Lake Country's Eyes Inc Optometry

Lake Country's Eyes Inc Optometry was subject to a break-in early Friday, resulting in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

At 4:36 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, two individuals broke into the store by smashing the front door before stealing 89 sunglasses and high-end optical frames. The thieves were in the store for approximately 90 seconds.

Optical manager Lorna Zahn got to work at 8:15 a.m. to see the front window broken.

"We're a brand new office. We just opened in June," she says, adding she felt violated. "Its awful, its an awful feeling."

At retail value, the thieves made off with $28,500 in merchandise.

"Opening a new clinic during a pandemic is especially challenging and this theft feels like a real violation and setback. As a locally-owned business, we are concerned about our friends and neighbours here in Lake Country," said Dr. Ryan Ashley with Eyes Inc. Optometry.

"Despite all that has happened, we are grateful for the support that we have received from the community. We hope to end the year on a more positive note."

In the video, both thieves are seen wearing baggy jackets, masks and gloves. One was a slighter build compared to the other.

The thieves took mostly sunglasses as well as some frames. Brands include RayBan, Maui Jim, Tom Ford, Jimmy Choo and Smith.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300.