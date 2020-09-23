Stolen puppy dropped at RCMP headquarters, returned to owner

Photo: Contributed

The case of the stolen puppy has a happy ending.

Tanya Krcmar's 11-week old puppy was taken Friday, Sept. 18 from her yard in the 1900-block of Burtch Rd.

"We got a tip and we followed up on it", Krcmar says. In fact Krcmar went on a stakeout after receiving what she called a credible tip.

"We followed the tip and just sat in the area for a couple of hours last (Tuesday) night. We spotted the guy and the puppy and kind of chased him for a bit, but we lost him."

Krcmar believes that the person with the dog then dropped it off at RCMP headquarters, "apparently somebody sold him the puppy." RCMP then returned the puppy to Krcmar late Tuesday night.

Krcmar says she will be paying the $500 reward to the tipster and says the puppy is in good shape, "He's awesome. He's a little bit fatter a little bit taller, he's a happy healthy puppy."