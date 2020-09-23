163139
161765
Kelowna  

Stolen puppy dropped at RCMP headquarters, returned to owner

Stolen puppy back home

- | Story: 311394

The case of the stolen puppy has a happy ending.

Tanya Krcmar's 11-week old puppy was taken Friday, Sept. 18 from her yard in the 1900-block of Burtch Rd.

"We got a tip and we followed up on it", Krcmar says. In fact Krcmar went on a stakeout after receiving what she called a credible tip.

"We followed the tip and just sat in the area for a couple of hours last (Tuesday) night. We spotted the guy and the puppy and kind of chased him for a bit, but we lost him."

Krcmar believes that the person with the dog then dropped it off at RCMP headquarters, "apparently somebody sold him the puppy." RCMP then returned the puppy to Krcmar late Tuesday night.

Krcmar says she will be paying the $500 reward to the tipster and says the puppy is in good shape, "He's awesome. He's a little bit fatter a little bit taller, he's a happy healthy puppy."

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163068
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


162936


Real Estate
4202082
3107 Sageview Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$835,000
more details
162508


160972


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

George
George Kelowna SPCA >


162935


162435


Weird Wednesday- September 23, 2020

Galleries
The weirdest gallery of the week is here!
Weird Wednesday- September 23, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Gwen Stefani bags first-ever CMT Music Awards nominations for Blake Shelton duet
Music
Gwen Stefani has landed her first ever CMT Music Awards...
More!
Must Watch
Baby opens her mouth up wide as if to say” more,
Transforming Cinderella dress cosplay
Must Watch
Amazing!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160774
161715