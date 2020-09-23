Castanet to deliver day's top stories to your inbox with newsletter

163024
Kelowna  

Castanet News is launching a daily newsletter.

You can now have the day's top headlines delivered to your email inbox every weekday at 5 p.m.

The newsletter will provide a recap of the day’s top stories in the Okanagan and throughout B.C.

In addition to news, you will have the chance to enter contests for a variety of prizes from our sponsors. 

You can sign up for the daily newsletter by entering your email address in the footer of any news story on Castanet’s mobile or desktop site or by entering it on this page.

Readers in Kamloops can sign up for a separate daily newsletter focused on the Thompson-Nicola here.

