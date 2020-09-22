162805
Kelowna  

Motorcyclist with ties to Hells Angels dies on way to Kelowna

Alleged HA member dies

Fraser Valley Traffic Services are investigating a collision that has left a man with alleged connections to the Kelowna Hell's Angels dead in a ditch near Ruby Creek on Highway 97.

A post on Ride BC, a Facebook motorcycle riding group page, indicated friends and family were looking for Mike "Speedy" Christiansen over the weekend as he was expected to arrive in Kelowna, "last seen travelling from Vancouver to Kelowna, but never arrived."

BC RCMP Traffic Services, Cpl. Mike Halskov tells Castanet, "I can confirm that Fraser Valley Traffic Services and the Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Service are investigating a motorcycle collision that killed one man on Highway 7 near Ruby Creek."

Halskov says the details are limited but investigators believe the collision occurred sometime over this past weekend between September 18 and 20. Christiansen's body was not discovered until the morning of Monday, September 21.

According to "Hell to pay: Hells Angels vs. The Million-Dollar Rat" a book written by Neal Hall, Christiansen is a founding member of Halifax’s 13th Tribe biker gang. He was named as a defendant in legal proceedings that saw the B.C. Director of Civil Forfeiture unsuccessfully try to seized the Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse. 

"The collision remains under investigation and nothing has been ruled out at this time," Halskov says.

Anyone with information that may aid the investigation is asked to contact FVTS in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039.

