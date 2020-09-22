162781
UBC Okanagan puts a new spin on their annual Homecoming

The University of British Columbia's 3rd Annual Homecoming is going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we are offering events for Homecoming Weekend 2020 remotely, we are taking time to celebrate the importance of connection,” says Lesley Cormack, UBC Okanagan deputy vice-chancellor and principal.

“The weekend is an opportunity for alumni to reconnect with former classmates and bring the broader UBC Okanagan community together.”

Virtual events include - cooking classes, wine tasting, an online trivia quiz and a family-friendly drag storytime.

“This is an important milestone at UBC Okanagan as we celebrate our 15th year since the first classes began,” says Cormack.

“Our campus, and number of alumni, have grown significantly and I look forward to taking time to celebrate our collective achievements.”

Things kick off this Friday at 6 p.m. with a global broadcast Homecoming at Home. Alumni will be able to connect through the online celebration that features UBC speakers, appearances from fellow alumni and students and a special musical performance by Canadian singer-songwriter Scott Helman.

Earlier this summer Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran officially declared the weekend as UBCO Homecoming weekend in the City of Kelowna.

“Kelowna is home to thousands of UBC Okanagan alumni and is a community with which thousands more maintain deep connections and affinity,” Basran said.

“The students and alumni of UBC Okanagan are important contributors to the social, cultural and economic vitality of our community and I am delighted to celebrate UBC Okanagan Homecoming with everyone taking part from near and far."

The 3rd Annual Homecoming takes place from Sept. 25 to 27 for full details, click here

