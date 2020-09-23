Just 30 new COVID-19 cases in Central Okanagan through August

Photo: BC CDC COVID-19 case counts by Local Health Area, up to Aug. 31.

Of the more than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. over the month of August, just 30 came from the Central Okanagan.

New detailed geographic COVID-19 data released by the BC CDC shows the vast majority of new cases have been coming from the Fraser Valley and the Metro Vancouver regions.

While the majority of new Interior cases in August came from the Central Okanagan, where 239 total cases have been identified since the beginning of the pandemic, the Kamloops region saw an increase in seven cases, for a total of 60.

The Penticton region close to doubled its pre-August cases, with four new cases of the virus, bringing its total to nine.

The Vernon and Coldstream region saw just two new cases last month, while the South Okanagan region, from Okanagan Falls to Osoyoos, had five more cases.

Summerland meanwhile, doubled its total case count, with two new COVID cases in August, while Revelstoke saw no additional cases through all of August.

While daily COVID-19 numbers are broken down by health authority, the much more detailed Local Health Area data is released by the BC CDC monthly.

Case counts remain largely centred around the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health regions. At the beginning of September, more than one-sixth of B.C.'s total COVID-19 cases had come from Surrey, while Vancouver – comprised of six different local health areas – had seen 1,185 cases, about one-fifth of the B.C.'s cases.

With case counts continuing to increase through September, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C. is seeing a “resurgence” – or second wave – in COVID-19 cases.