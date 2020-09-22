163024
163216
Kelowna  

Lake Country is getting a new child care centre with 81 spaces

New child care centre

Story: 311284

A new child care centre is coming to Lake Country.

Central Okanagan Public Schools along with the YMCA of Okanagan have been awarded provincial funding to provide more child care spaces for families in need.

“We are happy to have been selected to offer this vital service,” says Board of Education chairperson Moyra Baxter.

“A positive, nurturing child care environment lays the foundation for a child’s overall health and development and ultimately the long-term health of our community. Working with the YMCA  to provide more child care spaces in the area brings us one step closer to ensuring children enter our school system ready to learn and succeed."

This project aims to ease the difficulties that families in need of child care are currently facing.

“The YMCA is grateful to once again work alongside Central Okanagan Public Schools and the Province of B.C. to deliver much needed child care services to families in the Okanagan,” says child care general manager for YMCA of Okanagan Danielle Miranda.

“As Lake Country continues to grow, so does the demand for child care. We know families are struggling to find quality, affordable care in the area, and we couldn’t be happier to expand our services, offering our trusted, nurturing services to this community.”

The facility will be located on the ground of George Elliot High School. It will offer 81 new child care spaces for families with children between the ages of zero and 12. 

Construction will begin in early 2021 with completion expected for spring 2022. 

