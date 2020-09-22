162781
RDCO lifts water advisory for some residents of Sunset Ranch

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has lifted a water quality advisory for some residents of the Sunset Ranch water system.

The advisory for the following properties has been in place since the construction of the upper system of the water system:

  • Seminole Road
  • Escena Drive
  • Cimarron Drive
  • Riviera Drive
  • Torrey Pines Court
  • 3378 - 3606 Pine Valley Drive
  • 3606 - 3614 Sunset Ranch Drive

Since the completion of the work on Wednesday and in consultation with Interior Health, the system has been flushed and test results reveal the turbidity of the system is within safe guidelines for drinking.

