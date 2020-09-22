RDCO lifts water advisory for some residents of Sunset Ranch

Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has lifted a water quality advisory for some residents of the Sunset Ranch water system.

The advisory for the following properties has been in place since the construction of the upper system of the water system:

Seminole Road

Escena Drive

Cimarron Drive

Riviera Drive

Torrey Pines Court

3378 - 3606 Pine Valley Drive

3606 - 3614 Sunset Ranch Drive

Since the completion of the work on Wednesday and in consultation with Interior Health, the system has been flushed and test results reveal the turbidity of the system is within safe guidelines for drinking.