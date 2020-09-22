163139
Kelowna  

Internal probe into rough arrest still active, despite defence in civil court

Internal probe still active

While the Attorney General of Canada is vigorously defending his actions in civil court, a Kelowna Mountie caught on camera punching a semi-restrained man in the face remains under investigation by his colleagues.

Const. Siggy Pietrzak is still assigned to desk duty while an internal investigation on the downtown Kelowna arrest continues, said an RCMP spokesperson last week.

Tyler Russell filed a lawsuit in June after cellphone video published by Castanet showed him being punched in the face multiple times by Const. Pietrzak while two other officers held his arms. 

In its response to the lawsuit, the Attorney General of Canada offered a detailed defence for Const. Pietrzak’s actions. 

“The Attorney General of Canada denies that the RCMP members used excessive force in apprehending the plaintiff, or otherwise, and say that any force they used against the plaintiff was reasonable and justified by law,” the response to Russell’s lawsuit says. 

Const. Pietrzak also filed his own response to the lawsuit denying any wrongdoing. 

The BC RCMP did not provide a timeline as to when the internal criminal investigation into the incident will be completed. Pietrzak's duty "is subject to continual assessment," the RCMP spokesperson said.

