162114
163250
Kelowna  

Internal investigation into rough arrest still active, despite defence in civil court

Internal probe still active

- | Story: 311270

While the Attorney General of Canada is vigorously defending his actions in civil court, a Kelowna Mountie caught on camera punching a semi-restrained man in the face remains under investigation by his colleagues.

Const. Siggy Pietrzak is still assigned to desk duty while an internal investigation on the downtown Kelowna arrest continues, said an RCMP spokesperson.

Tyler Russell filed a lawsuit in June after cellphone video published by Castanet showed him being punched in the face multiple times by Const. Pietrzak while two other officers held his arms. 

In its response to the lawsuit, the Attorney General of Canada earlier this month offered a detailed defence for Const. Pietrzak’s actions. 

“The Attorney General of Canada denies that the RCMP members used excessive force in apprehending the plaintiff, or otherwise, and say that any force they used against the plaintiff was reasonable and justified by law,” the response to Russell’s lawsuit says. 

Const. Pietrzak also filed his own response to the lawsuit denying any wrongdoing. 

The BC RCMP did not provide a timeline as to when the internal criminal investigation into the incident will be completed. Pietrzak's duty "is subject to continual assessment," the RCMP spokesperson said.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

162508
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


162936


Real Estate
4274808
2893 Robinson Rd
Fil Strycharek bedrooms Vantage West Realty baths
$612,000
more details
162384


162616


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Blackjack
Blackjack Kelowna SPCA >


163056


153450


Kitty high five ends with a fail

Must Watch
Oh no.
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 22, 2020
Galleries
Random memes to get you through Tuesday morning.
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 22, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Kelly Clarkson returns to TV with new ‘pirate’ look
Showbiz
Kelly Clarkson kicked off the second season of her hit talk show...
Trash can fail
Must Watch
Man tries to pull trash can but ends up under it..


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161629
161944