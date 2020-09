Photo: Tourism Kelowna

Tugboat Beach will be partially closed for part of this week to allow for filming.

In an advisory Monday, the city said about half the beach will be closed from Sept. 23 at 6 a.m. to Sept. 26 at noon.

“Intermittent, rolling closures along the Tugboat Beach section of the promenade may also be needed during this time to accommodate filming,” the city said.

There was no mention of what exactly is being filmed, but Castanet will look into it.