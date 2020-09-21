Ethel Street closure starts this Wednesday

Photo: City of Kelowna

Construction on the next phase of the Ethel Street Active Transportation Corridor (ATC) project begins on Wednesday.

Ethel Street between Raymer Avenue to Morrison Avenue will be closed to all traffic except local and emergency vehicles starting Sept. 23 until late fall. Pedestrian access will be maintained and on-street parking will be unavailable.

The $2.9 million project will be installed in two segments, with Raymer Avenue to Morrison Avenue construction beginning this fall and Morrison Avenue to Rose Avenue construction to begin in the spring of 2021.

The ATC project started in 2014 with phases one through five from Cawston Avenue to Rose Avenue now complete.



Phase six includes separated at-grade cycle tracks on both sides of the road, new roadway, new curbs, gutters and sidewalks, changes to parking, landscaping, LED streetlights and utility improvements.