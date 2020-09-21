162805
162166
Kelowna  

Ethel Street closure starts this Wednesday

Ethel Street closure begins

- | Story: 311203

Construction on the next phase of the Ethel Street Active Transportation Corridor (ATC) project begins on Wednesday. 

Ethel Street between Raymer Avenue to Morrison Avenue will be closed to all traffic except local and emergency vehicles starting Sept. 23 until late fall. Pedestrian access will be maintained and on-street parking will be unavailable.

The $2.9 million project will be installed in two segments, with Raymer Avenue to Morrison Avenue construction beginning this fall and Morrison Avenue to Rose Avenue construction to begin in the spring of 2021. 

The ATC project started in 2014 with phases one through five from Cawston Avenue to Rose Avenue now complete.

Phase six includes separated at-grade cycle tracks on both sides of the road, new roadway, new curbs, gutters and sidewalks, changes to parking, landscaping, LED streetlights and utility improvements.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

159748
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


162936


Real Estate
4240541
1598 Crest Ridge Lane
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$829,900
more details
162241


161951


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Blackjack
Blackjack Kelowna SPCA >


153561


162787


Motivational Monday- September 21, 2020

Galleries
Give yourself a little pep talk today, you deserve it!
Great Dane dog sad he can’t go out and play
Must Watch
Looks like Bruce Wayne, an adorable Great Dane, really wants to...
Stevie Nicks: ‘Losing Ruth Bader Ginsburg is like losing my mother’
Showbiz
Stevie Nicks has lamented that she never got to "stand in...
Monday Eats!- September 21, 2020
Galleries
It’s ok if you start drooling on your keyboard.
Monday Eats!- September 21, 2020 (2)
Galleries


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162287
161910