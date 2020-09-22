162114
162225
Kelowna  

10th Annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive goes online this year

A virtual Thanksgiving drive

- | Story: 311199

Sarita Patel

Monday marked the start of the Central Okanagan Food Bank's BC Thanksgiving Food Drive, which will look a little different this year due to the pandemic.

“In previous years we had hundreds of volunteers that would actually put bags on resident’s doorsteps or on their doors and then a week later we’d come around and collect food donations for the food bank,” said Tammie Watson, chief development officer with the Central Okanagan Food Bank. 

“Generally speaking we’d collect anywhere from 40,000 to 60,000 pounds of food in one afternoon.”

Since the global pandemic requires certain safety measures such as social distancing, the team has had to move their drive online and ask the community to donate money to provide food to those in need. 

In honour of the 10th anniversary of the event, organizers have created a virtual Food Drive to last 10 days and are asking community members to give $10 to help feed 10,000 people.

Watson says the number of people accessing their services continue to rise, which is typical around back to school and Thanksgiving, but as Mayor Colin Basran says, COVID was also a big factor. 

“Since March 2020, the Central Okanagan Food Bank has provided more than 9,000 hungry children with nutritional food assistance and more than 550 new households have registered with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for help,” said Mayor Basran in a video statement. 

In total, more than 5,700 households are now accessing food bank services every month in Kelowna and West Kelowna, which include 1,800 children and around 900 seniors.

“We’re so reliant on the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive in past and previous years to help us get through our Thanksgiving dinner for folks. So it’s just so important that people don’t forget about us, don’t forget about your neighbours,” adds Watson. 

Watson understands switching the model to online may create some challenges but she hopes the community be able to see all the good they’re providing. 

 

The online drive runs from Sept. 21 to Oct. 1 and non-perishable food items can be donated to any Save on Foods location in Kelowna and West Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The food bank is also accepting food items anytime between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

