163139
162225
Kelowna  

Eggings on rise, mother says, 'serious injuries only a matter of time'

Rash of eggings in Mission

- | Story: 311198

A resident of Kelowna's Mission says the neighbourhood has been besieged by eggings for the past month.

In addition to the typical targets of homes and cars, some have been hit while riding mopeds. 

"They have hit many of my son's friends while they are on their mopeds on numerous occasions, which could easily cause them to crash," Megan Glendinning said.

Glendinning says the situation escalated a couple of weekends ago, leading her son and his friends to attempt to confront the culprits, but the eggings continued. 

"Again this Saturday the 19th my son's friends got hit again up in Kettle Valley. The boys said they don’t recognize the vehicles or people inside therefore don’t know why they would be doing this."

Glendinning says her son has reported two types of cars appear to be involved in the incidents, one is an older black Mercedes and the other a silver hatchback (older style) Volvo. "The people doing the egging were wearing sunglasses, COVID-19 like masks and hats to conceal their identities."

Glendinning added her step-mother's vehicle, which has Alberta plates, also got hit on Saturday — causing paint to be chipped.

She says the incidents have not been reported to the RCMP, but wanted to go public so people living in her area are aware "someone is driving around the Mission egging people and it's getting to the point where it's dangerous."

This is not the first time a series of eggings has been reported in Kelowna. Back in July, there were a series of incidents along Highway 97 near the overpass at the Parkinson Recreation Centre. In one case, teen was hurt when he was hit by an egg while riding in a car.

"This needs to become public so more are watching out for these cars and this finally stops," Glendinning said

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

161952
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


162936


Real Estate
4268081
#45 615 Glenmeadows Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$649,900
more details
162993


161329


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

George
George Kelowna SPCA >


153561


162435


Ellen DeGeneres addresses misconduct allegations in chat show premiere monologue

Showbiz
Ellen DeGeneres addressed the workplace misconduct allegations against her and her team in a monologue that opened season 18 of...
Motivational Monday- September 21, 2020
Galleries
Give yourself a little pep talk today, you deserve it!
Great Dane dog sad he can’t go out and play
Must Watch
Looks like Bruce Wayne, an adorable Great Dane, really wants to...
Stevie Nicks: ‘Losing Ruth Bader Ginsburg is like losing my mother’
Showbiz
Stevie Nicks has lamented that she never got to "stand in...
Monday Eats!- September 21, 2020
Galleries
It’s ok if you start drooling on your keyboard.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152096
161910