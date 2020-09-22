Eggings on rise, mother says, 'serious injuries only a matter of time'

Photo: Megan Glendinning

A resident of Kelowna's Mission says the neighbourhood has been besieged by eggings for the past month.

In addition to the typical targets of homes and cars, some have been hit while riding mopeds.

"They have hit many of my son's friends while they are on their mopeds on numerous occasions, which could easily cause them to crash," Megan Glendinning said.

Glendinning says the situation escalated a couple of weekends ago, leading her son and his friends to attempt to confront the culprits, but the eggings continued.

"Again this Saturday the 19th my son's friends got hit again up in Kettle Valley. The boys said they don’t recognize the vehicles or people inside therefore don’t know why they would be doing this."

Glendinning says her son has reported two types of cars appear to be involved in the incidents, one is an older black Mercedes and the other a silver hatchback (older style) Volvo. "The people doing the egging were wearing sunglasses, COVID-19 like masks and hats to conceal their identities."

Glendinning added her step-mother's vehicle, which has Alberta plates, also got hit on Saturday — causing paint to be chipped.

She says the incidents have not been reported to the RCMP, but wanted to go public so people living in her area are aware "someone is driving around the Mission egging people and it's getting to the point where it's dangerous."

This is not the first time a series of eggings has been reported in Kelowna. Back in July, there were a series of incidents along Highway 97 near the overpass at the Parkinson Recreation Centre. In one case, teen was hurt when he was hit by an egg while riding in a car.

"This needs to become public so more are watching out for these cars and this finally stops," Glendinning said