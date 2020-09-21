162805
Castanet hit the streets to ask your thoughts on a fall election

Election timely, or too soon?

British Columbia Premier John Horgan has announced the next provincial election will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24., 2020.

"I want everyone to know I have struggled mightily with this decision, and it did not come easy to me," Horgan said as he addressed B.C. residents on Monday morning.

"This pandemic will be with us for a year or more, and that's why I believe we need to have an election now."

Voting day is set for October 24th, and pandemic voting measures will be implemented.

Castanet hit the streets to ask your thoughts on having an election this fall. 

You can send us your thoughts by emailing [email protected]

