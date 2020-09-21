RCMP searching for an allegedly stolen puppy, owner offers reward

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP is asking for your help to find an allegedly stolen puppy.

Tanya Krcmar tells Castanet she believes her 11 week puppy was taken from her yard between noon and 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18 in the 1900-block of Burtch Rd.

“The puppy had been tied onto a dog run in the yard,” says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “The owner returned to find the lead still there, but the puppy gone.”

The puppy is described as:

11 weeks-old

Approximately 20 lbs

boxer/mastiff cross

Fawn coloured with a black nose

Long tail

Krcmar has offered a $500 reward for information that leads to the return of the puppy, so far she says she has received several tips but none of them have amounted to anything at this point.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or you can contact the owner, Tanya Krcmar via email.