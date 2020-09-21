163139
162222
Kelowna  

RCMP searching for an allegedly stolen puppy, owner offers reward

Reward for stolen puppy

- | Story: 311151

Kelowna RCMP is asking for your help to find an allegedly stolen puppy.

Tanya Krcmar tells Castanet she believes her 11 week puppy was taken from her yard between noon and 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18 in the 1900-block of Burtch Rd.

“The puppy had been tied onto a dog run in the yard,” says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “The owner returned to find the lead still there, but the puppy gone.”

The puppy is described as:

  • 11 weeks-old
  • Approximately 20 lbs
  • boxer/mastiff cross
  • Fawn coloured with a black nose
  • Long tail

Krcmar has offered a $500 reward for information that leads to the return of the puppy, so far she says she has received several tips but none of them have amounted to anything at this point.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or you can contact the owner, Tanya Krcmar via email

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


162936


Real Estate
4032903
3591 Old Vernon Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$199,500
more details
162439


161951


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

George
George Kelowna SPCA >


162935


162108


Monday Eats!- September 21, 2020

Galleries
It’s ok if you start drooling on your keyboard.
Monday Eats!- September 21, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Horse reacts to first taste of sugar cubes
Must Watch
I think she likes it!
Face painting
Must Watch
Mommy and daughter do each others face paint..
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Monday! Make the transition into the work week a little...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162367
162222