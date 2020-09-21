122-unit subsidized rental building announced

Photo: Contributed

The provincial government has announced 122 new affordable rental units in Kelowna.

The project at 2175 Benvoulin Road will house seniors and single parents with children, in partnership with the National Society of Hope.

The project is being funded by the BC Community Housing Fund, which supports mixed buildings that see 50 per cent of units set aside for incomes up to $64,000 and 30 per cent earmarked for those making up to $74,000 per year. The remainder of units go to households with very low incomes, such as those on disability.

Rental fees for the building have not been released yet.

"The Community Housing Fund is about just that - community. Through this program, we are working with our partners to build thousands of new homes that are affordable for a mix of people, from growing families to seniors on fixed incomes," said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The rental units in Kelowna are among 540 announced in B.C. on Sunday, with others in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and Northern B.C.