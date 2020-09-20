163139
20th Anniversary Cops for Kids Ride in the history books

The 20th Annual Cops for Kids Ride completed their feat in Kelowna on Sunday afternoon. 

Over the past ten days, 29 cyclists logged 1,000 kilometres as a part of their commitment to children across Southeastern British Columbia facing illness, disability, or traumatic crisis. 

On a typical ride, Mounties would travel the region as a team, stopping in each community meeting with supporters, donors and the children who benefit from their fundraising efforts. 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans changed to a small group of six local riders pedalling the designated route each day on behalf of the entire squad, while the remaining cyclists rode at home to fulfill their commitment.

“Without spring revenues, our 20th Anniversary ride is more important than ever to help ensure that we have funds available for families who turn to Cops for Kids throughout the year to come,” reports Cops for Kids President Grant Fletcher. 

“Much like families with a sick child; quitting isn’t an option. Over the past 10-days, our riders have been able to overcome obstacles, showing their true grit and determination to assist children who depend on us.”

The air quality in Kelowna made it unsafe for cyclists to be outdoors earlier in the week, so the difficult decision was made to pull the team off the road to ride indoors for a few days. The Mounties all pedalled on spin bikes or wind trainers indoors, continuing to cycle 100 kilometres each day as planned until the air quality improved.

Each morning after the group health check, a story was shared with the riders of a family who received assistance from Cops for Kids. The stories were a reminder of how they are making a real impact on families in the community.

For more information, or to make a donation to one of the riders please visit www.copsforkids.org

