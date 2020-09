Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Fire Department was busy Saturday morning putting out a grass fire, which is believed to be the result of an abandoned campfire.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., fire crews attended the scene at Chichester Wetland Park, where a grass fire was burning. it was estimated the fire was about 100 square metres in size.

The Kelowna Fire Department had the grass fire knocked down by 10:45 a.m.

Castanet has reached out to the fire department for more information.