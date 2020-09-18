KF Aerospace submits plans for $25M Centre for Excellence

Photo: Contributed

KF Aerospace has submitted a form and character development permit application to the City of Kelowna for its Centre for Excellence, which has been moved from its original intended location.

KF Aerospace, which bills itself as Kelowna’s largest private-sector employer, unveiled plans for the centre in June 2019. The company said it was going to build a $25-million, state-of-the-art aerospace exhibition hall and conference centre across from Kelowna International Airport.

The plans submitted this week have the centre located on the west side of the airport, north of the terminal between Highway 97 and Airport Way. The building is still shaped like an airplane, with two hangars on either side of the main building, but the new location will give planes easier access to the centre.

“The physical building and the interactive programs will be administered to further the reach of the company, the history of the airport and local aviation as well as promote the aviation industry to local businesses, tourist, citizens, and schools,” KF Aerospace wrote in its application.

The entire centre will have 50,000 square feet of space, and the original plans called for a museum, aircraft hangars, conference suites, classrooms, a cafeteria, airfield viewing gallery and 15,000 square feet of training space for aircraft maintenance engineering programs delivered by Okanagan College.

The original intention was for a groundbreaking ceremony to take place on March 25, but it appears those plans have been delayed.