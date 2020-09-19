Kelowna Chamber endorses BC economic recovery plan

Photo: Facebook

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce likes what it saw from the B.C. government’s economic recovery plan this week.

The chamber is happy with a variety of initiatives the government said it will introduce in an effort to help the province survive the COVID-19 pandemic, including a 100% PST rebate on machines and equipment, more investment in the Connecting British Columbia Program, and a small- and medium-sized business recovery grant.

“The Kelowna chamber supports the first steps in the province’s economic recovery plan,” Kelowna chamber president Jeffrey Robinson said in a press release. “We appreciate that government sees this as the next step, not the final step, on the road to recovery.”

Other positives from the Stronger BC plan, according to the chamber, are the helping of businesses in moving to online shops and e-commerce operations, as well as tax incentives to hire more workers.