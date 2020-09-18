Strange man in vehicle grabs boy walking home from school

Photo: Colin Dacre

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a frightening incident involving an 11-year-old boy who was grabbed while walking home from school this week.

Police say the boy was crossing the intersection of Monterey Road and Springfield Road in Kelowna at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday when a black four-door pickup pulled up alongside him.

A rear male passenger allegedly reached out an open window and grabbed the boy's backpack, pulling him towards the truck. The boy managed to escape and ran home.

It is believed there were three occupants of the vehicle.

"At this time we don't know the motivation or intention behind this incident," says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy. "The victim was extremely frightened by the events and we are appealing to the occupants of the vehicle, or anyone with information to come forward immediately and speak with us."

The man who allegedly grabbed the child was described as:

male

approximately 60-years-old

wearing a red bandana

white goatee

Since the RCMP was notified of the incident, interviews have been conducted and the area has been canvassed and investigators have been working to identify those involved.