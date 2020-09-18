163082
Kelowna  

Wildfire smoke will clear through the weekend: Environment Canada

Smoke starting to clear

Wildfire smoke is starting to dissipate across B.C., a trend that should continue gradually this weekend. 

While things have cleared up considerably from earlier in the week, Environment Canada reissued a smoky skies bulletin Friday.

The air quality health index in Kelowna, Penticton and Kamloops now sits at a six out of 10, classified as “moderate risk.” Vernon is sitting at a five out of 10. Those ratings are down from 11 out of 10, registered in both Kelowna and Penticton last weekend.

“Smoke is currently beginning to dissipate across the western half of Vancouver Island,” Environment Canada said Friday. “Further improvements will continue across the province west to east with widespread improvement by Sunday.”

In the central portions of the province, smoke will be visible aloft with potential for light-moderate impacts at the surface later today and tomorrow.”

The smoke is originating from devastating fires burning in the western United States.

