Vast majority of new COVID-19 cases coming from Lower Mainland

Photo: BC CDC Graphic shows new number of COVID-19 cases by region over the past week, in addition to total number of cases since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 833 new COVID-19 cases identified in B.C. over the past week, just 27 came from the Interior.

That amounts to just three per cent of the province's new cases, while almost 91 per cent came from the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser health regions.

New data released Thursday shows that most new infections in B.C. have come from local cases and clusters. There were 44 more new cases identified in the province compared to the week prior.

Despite the disparity in new case numbers across regions, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has consistently resisted calls to apply new measures and regulations on a regional basis, saying the virus is impacting people in all corners of B.C.

The age of COVID-positive British Columbians continues to fall, and the Interior has the youngest median age of those infected with the disease.

The median age of the 489 COVID-19 total cases in the Interior Health region is 37, slightly less than the province's median age of 38. The Northern Health region has the highest median age at 43.

The median age of cases has dropped substantially since the beginning of the pandemic, from 55 to 38. Despite this, case counts have risen across almost all age groups in B.C. over the past week, save for the those under 19 and those over the age of 80.

New COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen in recent weeks, with the number of current hospitalizations similar to what was seen back in early May. Of the 57 hospitalizations province-wide, one person is currently hospitalized in the Interior.