163082
162388
Kelowna  

Lucky to Go is now hiring its drivers as full-time and casual employees

Not leaving drivers behind

- | Story: 310933

Kelowna's only current ride-sharing company is now offering full-time positions for drivers, after ride-sharing giant Uber was recently criticized for not recognizing its drivers as employees.

After beginning service in Kelowna in early July, Victoria-based Lucky to Go announced Thursday it will now be hiring its drivers as full-time and casual employees.

“From the beginning, this was supposed to be an independent contractor-based business, but what we're seeing is that a lot of places were having a lot of difficulty hiring drivers,” said Mandeep Rana, CEO of Lucky to Go.

“We said why not offer the full-time position and make sure they stay with us and we can grow the money and keep it in the community.”

Earlier this week, the president of UFCW Local 1518 in New Westminster urged Uber to recognize its drivers as employees, and ride-sharing drivers in Ontario and California have recently won their own battles in court.

Uber announced last week that it will be applying for a licence to operate in Kelowna, and they expect to have drivers on the road by Christmas season.

Rana says he hopes customers will support his B.C.-based company when Uber rolls into town.

“There's going to be competition in the market, but we're a local company and we would like the community to support a local business,” he said.

“We're not leaving our drivers behind, we want them to be treated well. Giving them some sort of job security is what they're looking for and what we're looking forward to.”

Rana says there are about a dozen Lucky to Go drivers on Kelowna roads most days, which has been enough to meet the demand so far. 

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough for Lucky to Go, Rana says they're still “growing our numbers every day.”

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

162384
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


162936


Real Estate
4241483
#202-1083 KLO Rd
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$289,900
more details
161983


163021


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Bella
Bella Kelowna SPCA >


162935




Toddler exclaims in surprise while reading book with dad

Must Watch
Too cute!
Friday morning awesomeness- September 18, 2020
Daily Dose
Friday morning awesomeness- September 18, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
Lizzo cheers up Cardi B with flowers
Showbiz
Lizzo has given Cardi B something to smile about after filing for...
Practice makes perfect
Galleries
Practice really does really make something perfect…


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158775
161910