Kelowna  

BC Wildfire Service reports 'good progress' on Little White fire

Progress on Little White fire

The Little White fire, burning 25 kilometres southeast of Kelowna just outside Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park remains classified as out of control.

The good news, is that the fire has not increased in size from the 15 hectares reported on Wednesday.

"We currently have 33 personnel working on the fire along with 2 water tenders, who will continue to work on the fire throughout the weekend," said BC Wildfire Service information officer Kyla Fraser.

Fraser says there is also one helicopter assisting on Thursday, "while we continue to see smoke in the area, it is currently working in our favour as it helps to keep temperatures low, therefore reducing fire behaviour."

Fraser says wildfire crews are making good progress as they work to establish control lines and a perimeter around the fire.

Air tankers spent the afternoon dropping retardant lines on the fire Wednesday.

The fire is believed to have been sparked by a lightning strike.

