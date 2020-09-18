There is too much radio in Kelowna, argue major broadcasters

Photo: pixabay

Owners of two large radio stations in Kelowna claim the city is already over-licensed, and can't sustain another operator.

The Jim Pattison Group (Power 104 and Beach FM) and Stingray Radio (K96.3 and Country 100.7) made the statement in a letter of intervention to the Canadian Radio Television and Telecommunications Commission.

The stations are opposed to an application being brought forward by Radius Holdings Ltd., who are attempting to purchase the assets of Soft 103.9.

Soft 103.9, which was owned by Nick Frost, declared bankruptcy earlier this year, citing mounting losses and the negative financial affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two radio operations in the city say the financial viability of radio stations in Kelowna, and across the country, has been in decline since 2011.

They cited a Communications Management Inc. report which says revenues for the average radio station ($1.98 million/year) is roughly the same as it was 20 years ago.

They further state the pandemic only served to accelerate that decline.

The report indicates that nationally, the local television and radio industry will see a decline in revenues of up to $1 billion over the next three years.

"The Kelowna radio market has been over-licensed for a number of years," their letter of intervention says.

"The issuance of a new licence to a new participant who does not have the resources, nor the strong Castanet internet service partnership that CKOO-FM (Soft 103.9) had, will further the negative effects stemming from the over-licensing of Kelowna to the detriment of the radio market and the public interest."

Local figures for the entire Kelowna radio market dating back to 2011 show revenues began to decline for all stations in 2011, flattening out in 2014.

Combined revenues generated were between $9.1 million and $9.8 million, while expenses fluctuated between $9.9 million and $11.1 million.

This resulted in a pre-tax loss of as much as $5.8 million in 2018.

"The Intervenors submit that relaunching a radio station which has been shut down for economic reasons for over five months in a market with a negative PBIT (profit before interest and tax), and which has not had a positive PBIT and has seen revenues drop by over 20 per cent since 2011 is a step which will not yield significant and unequivocal benefits,” the letter concludes.

"In fact, it will further damage the economics of an already distressed market."