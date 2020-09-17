163024
162166
Kelowna  

Kelowna RCMP raid home in Rutland Thursday

Police raid home in Rutland

- | Story: 310867

Kelowna RCMP officers raided a home in Rutland on Thursday morning, hauling multiple people out of the house in handcuffs.

A Castanet reader submitted a video of the raid on Leathead Road where multiple officers were seen on the property with the K9 unit.

It appears four occupants of the home were detained on the property as officers continued to search the area with their guns drawn. The front door of the house appears to be bashed in.

A Castanet reporter is headed to the scene.  

