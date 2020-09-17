162114
Kelowna  

Migrant groups gather in Kelowna and Vancouver Friday to ask for status for all

Migrants protest status for all

Migrant groups in British Columbia will take to the streets of Vancouver and Kelowna on Sept. 18, calling for immediate permanent residence status to be granted to all temporary residents. 

A Kelowna group will gather at the Harvey Ave. overpass at 4 p.m. Friday, in addition to groups meeting in Vancouver at 7:30 a.m. at the Georgia Viaduct, and Cambie and Broadway. 

The joint protest, organized by the Vancouver Committee for Domestic Workers and Caregivers (CDWCR), Sanctuary Health and Radical Actions with Migrants in Agriculture (RAMA Okanagan), insists on the inclusion of 'Status for All' in federal COVID-19 recovery plans.

"This means, everyone in the country without permanent resident status must be regularized and given permanent resident status immediately," reads the website.

"This includes all low-waged residents including migrant workers, study permit holders, refugee claimants, people who were ordered deported as failed refugees, people who lost their status because of exclusions for criminality, people who overstayed their visas, and who entered Canada without a permit."

The group is also calling for all individuals who come to Canada in the future to be granted permanent resident status on arrival, stating people "should be able to come to Canada as permanent residents if they so choose, and be able to bring their families with them." 

It's not a new ask - in fact, since 2001 groups of undocumented residents living and working in Canada have called for 'status for all.'

However, protest organizers believe the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the exclusion "of basic rights and protections" migrant workers who are not permanent residents of Canada experience.

"Full access to healthcare, education, pensions, employment insurance and other social entitlements is denied to those without permanent resident status. These inequalities, which are built into the system, have been fully exposed during the COVID-19 crisis – some of the people most vulnerable to COVID-19 and most often denied government support are migrant and undocumented people."

