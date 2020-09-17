162618
Kelowna  

Former downtown Kelowna McDonald's to be demolished

City tearing down eyesore

- | Story: 310851

The long-closed McDonald's at the corner of Water Street and Harvey Avenue is finally coming down. 

The City of Kelowna says the building at 1746 Water Street is scheduled for demolition at the end of October, a process that will include a biohazard abatement.

“Demolishing the building is necessary as it’s fallen into disrepair from extended vacancy and due to proximity to the creek it doesn’t lend itself well to repurposing,” said Graham Hood, strategic land development manager. “This property represents a unique opportunity for future redevelopment and ensuring it is in attractive condition for lot consolidation and future redevelopment options is beneficial to the City’s long-range financial and capital plans.” 

Removal of asbestos and lead will begin next week with demolition of the building anticipated in late-October. Creek protection steps will be taken as part of the environmental mitigation measures and monitoring given that the building is located within the riparian area adjacent to Mill Creek. Invasive Elm trees will also be removed from the property.

The city spent $2.05 million to purchase the property and settle legal claims launched by the McDonald's when the restaurant was closed in 2007.

McDonald's filed suit against the city in 2009, claiming the redesign of Highway 97 and the construction of the William R. Bennett Bridge resulted in the closing of the restaurant.

“Coupled with last year’s acquisition of the former Husky station at 380 Harvey Ave, we’re excited by the opportunities this property represents as a key location in the city’s western gateway,” said Hood. “A plan for lot consolidation and future redevelopment options that leverage the site’s prominence at the entrance to both Kelowna and the downtown core will be brought forward for Council’s consideration in the coming months.”

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

163026
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


162936


Real Estate
4229440
699 Lake Court
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$999,999
more details


160939


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lucy
Lucy Kelowna SPCA >


153561




Jennifer Lopez sells Malibu home

Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have sold their luxury Malibu, California beachfront house. The couple bought the five-bedroom...
Toddler plays with her reflection in the mirror
Must Watch
So entertained!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Demi Lovato considering eloping due to coronavirus pandemic
Showbiz
Demi Lovato is considering eloping with fiance Max Ehrich rather...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158755
161910