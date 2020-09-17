Former downtown Kelowna McDonald's to be demolished

Photo: Google Maps

The long-closed McDonald's at the corner of Water Street and Harvey Avenue is finally coming down.

The City of Kelowna says the building at 1746 Water Street is scheduled for demolition at the end of October, a process that will include a biohazard abatement.

“Demolishing the building is necessary as it’s fallen into disrepair from extended vacancy and due to proximity to the creek it doesn’t lend itself well to repurposing,” said Graham Hood, strategic land development manager. “This property represents a unique opportunity for future redevelopment and ensuring it is in attractive condition for lot consolidation and future redevelopment options is beneficial to the City’s long-range financial and capital plans.”

Removal of asbestos and lead will begin next week with demolition of the building anticipated in late-October. Creek protection steps will be taken as part of the environmental mitigation measures and monitoring given that the building is located within the riparian area adjacent to Mill Creek. Invasive Elm trees will also be removed from the property.

The city spent $2.05 million to purchase the property and settle legal claims launched by the McDonald's when the restaurant was closed in 2007.

McDonald's filed suit against the city in 2009, claiming the redesign of Highway 97 and the construction of the William R. Bennett Bridge resulted in the closing of the restaurant.

“Coupled with last year’s acquisition of the former Husky station at 380 Harvey Ave, we’re excited by the opportunities this property represents as a key location in the city’s western gateway,” said Hood. “A plan for lot consolidation and future redevelopment options that leverage the site’s prominence at the entrance to both Kelowna and the downtown core will be brought forward for Council’s consideration in the coming months.”