Water advisory issued for Kelowna's Sunset Ranch area

A water quality advisory was issued Wednesday evening for some Kelowna residents.

The advisory is for residents in the Sunset Ranch subdivision, east of the Kelowna International Airport.

“The advisory is required following infrastructure upgrading work today replacing a valve and associated water main servicing the upper section of the community water system,” the Regional District of Central Okanagan said in a press release.

“RDCO Engineering Services crews will now flush the upper section to remove any impurities that may have entered the system during today’s work.”

Infants, the elderly, and those with a weakened immune system who live in the affected areas should not drink the tap water until it's been boiled.

The affected areas include:

  • Seminole Road
  • Escena Drive
  • Cimarron Drive
  • Riviera Drive
  • Torrey Pines Court
  • 3378 – 3606 Pine Valley Drive
  • 3606 – 3614 Sunset Ranch Drive

