5th Annual Paint for Pink fundraiser goes online

Photo: Monet Meets Merlot File photo from a previous Paint for Pink party.

The 5th Annual Paint for Pink event in support of breast cancer research is going online this year due to COVID-19 and they're looking for virtual hosts.

The event typically brings women together to paint while raising money charity, something organizers are trying to replicate through live streamed online events.

"You can host a virtual PAINT FOR PINK paint party with a team, your friends & family, or create a corporate social," says Lynn Braakman, owner of Monet Meets Merlot.

"Perhaps you are a family or corporation that would like to participate in a Breast Cancer fundraiser but not sure how to do it within the COVID rules."

$10 from each ticket sold will be donated to Breast Cancer - Canadian Cancer Society

Step 1. Have at least 5 painters to become a host

Step 2. Select your painting

Step 3. Coordinate with your team to determine the best day/time that will work with most

Step 4. Paint For Pink will set you up on a private Facebook Page where your paid guests can join

Step 5. Your Facebook Page will be a hub for everyone to get all of the information prior to going live for the guided one hour tutorial. For those that have paid for a seat to your party and not able to make the "live" - it will be recorded and available to you and your guests until Oct. 22.

"These chosen paintings are great for all ages - not a painter, no problem - no experience needed."

The team will guide you step-by-step through the painting process, but you're able to modify colours and fonts to suit your taste.