Man pleads guilty to four gas station robberies in 24 hours

4 gas stations robbed, 24 hrs

A Kelowna man who robbed four gas stations within 24 hours in 2019 pleaded guilty this week.

Kyle Watts-Watling was arrested on March 30, 2019 after robbing four gas stations in Rutland two days prior. Police said he used a knife in at least one of the robberies.

“This investigation unfolded quickly and our investigators worked diligently to collect evidence that resulted in a swift apprehension of the suspect,” Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Kelowna RCMP said at the time.

Online court records show Watts-Watling pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery on Monday, but he didn't plead guilty to the three counts of disguising one's face to commit an offence.

While Watts-Watling had initially chosen last fall to stand trial in BC Supreme Court, it appears he has since struck a plea deal with the Crown.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced B.C. courts to close for several months earlier this year, the chief judge of the Provincial Court of BC has encouraged Crown prosecutors to be “reasonable and realistic in their sentencing positions," while encouraging judges to “proactively canvass resolution in order to avoid setting trial dates.”

Watts-Watling's case is not the first local case to end in a plea deal, after a trial had first been set before the pandemic.

Watts-Watling is currently out of custody on $10,000 bail. He's scheduled to be back in Kelowna court on Nov. 10, after a presentence psychiatric report is prepared.

