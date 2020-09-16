163024
Kelowna  

Cougar sightings in Kelowna's Woodhaven Nature Conservancy

Warning signs have been placed in Kelowna's Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Regional Park following cougar activity in the area.

According to the Regional District of Central Okanagan, there have been recent sightings reported. This has now been passed to the Conservation Officer Service.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy advises that human conflict with cougars is extremely rare and an attack is highly unlikely. However it is important to be prepared in natural settings because cougars are unpredictable. 

It is recommended that people travel in groups of two or more and that people make enough noise to ensure a cougar is not surprised. 

You should carry a walking stick that can be used as a weapon if necessary. Keep your kids and pets close at hand at all times. 

If you do encounter a cougar, you must stay calm, talk to it confidently, pick up your children and do not turn your back. You must back away slowly, remaining upright while ensuring you look large. Be sure to give the cougar an avenue to escape.

If you observe a cougar or bear within any regional park, contact the Parks Services office at 250-469-6232 and the Conservation Officer Service RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

